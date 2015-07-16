(Adds quotes, details from hearing, background)
By Michael Flaherty and Megan Cassella
WASHINGTON, July 16 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said on Thursday she was open to raising a threshold for
determining a bank's systemic importance and indicated that U.S.
lenders had made progress in their submissions of so-called
living will plans this month.
The tacit nod of approval from the Fed chief is a good sign
for Wall Street, as a rejection can be costly, though Yellen
also made clear the U.S. central bank will not hesitate to
reject certain plans when it completes its assessment.
"We are certainly prepared to say that they are not
credible," Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee during the
second and final day of her semiannual testimony to Congress on
the economy and monetary policy.
The questions aimed at Yellen focused more on financial
industry regulation than the timing of an interest rate hike.
One topic that emerged was the threshold for so-called SIFIs.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law says that all U.S.
banks with more than $50 billion in assets are labeled
systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs), making
them subject to tougher supervision by the central bank.
A bill drafted by Republican Richard Shelby, the committee
chairman, and passed by the panel in May proposes allowing banks
with assets between $50 billion and $500 billion to lose the
SIFI designation if the Fed believes they are not systemically
risky.
Republican Senator Mike Crapo reminded Yellen on Thursday
that Fed governor and top banking regulator Daniel Tarullo has
told the committee he supports raising the threshold above $50
billion.
"So, like Governor Tarullo, I would be open to a modest
increase in the threshold," Yellen said. She added that it is
critical for the Fed to maintain its discretion over
systemically important banks should the SIFI threshold change.
The senators' questions for Yellen centered mainly on the
Fed's role as the top banking regulator. Her appearance before
the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on
Wednesday was marked by more aggressive questioning focused on
transparency and congressional oversight of the central bank.
The Fed chief gave the same opening testimony in both
appearances, saying that progress in the labor market and a
strengthening economy put the central bank on track to raise
interest rates later this year, though some headwinds remained.
She added that the Fed's decision on when to hike rates will
remain data-dependent.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Megan Cassella; Additional
reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)