WASHINGTON May 27 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen has struck a largely cautious tone since engineering the
U.S. central bank's rate hike last December, saying she was not
convinced inflation had taken firm enough hold to justify a
second move and that she was worried a weak global economy put
the United States at some risk.
With many of her colleagues shifting gears in recent days
and pointing squarely at a rate hike in June or July
, Yellen on Friday afternoon has a chance to
further prepare markets and the public in an appearance where
she receives the Radcliffe Medal from Harvard University's
Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.
She is not scheduled to give prepared remarks ahead of the
question and answer session with Harvard economist Greg Mankiw.
But the half-hour exchange could give insight into Yellen's
thoughts on two key issues: whether she now has more faith that
recent evidence of rising inflation is convincing, and the
degree to which she feels overseas risks have receded.
Markets have already pushed forward expectations of a second
Fed hike, with trading in federal funds contracts now indicating
a 55 percent probability that the Fed will move in July, about
double the expectation of a month earlier, according to
statistics gathered by the CME Group.
U.S. stocks, the dollar, and Treasury yields all rose when
markets opened.
Yellen has a second public appearance scheduled for June 6
in Philadelphia, ahead of the Fed's scheduled June 14-15 policy
meeting. Governor Lael Brainard, whose warnings about global
volatility a year ago helped stay the Fed's hand, has announced
an appearance next week in Washington at the Council on Foreign
Relations.
Several Fed policymakers have said they felt the global
risks Brainard has cited are beginning to diminish.
The flurry of Fed speakers, the continued solid reports on
the U.S. jobs market, and the timing of the Fed's meeting
schedule has many analysts now expecting a July hike.
The Fed's June meeting is a week before Britain votes on
whether to leave the European Union. The Fed's September and
October sessions would come squarely in the middle of what may
be a tempestuous U.S. presidential campaign in which one of the
candidates, Republican Donald Trump, has already said he would
remove Yellen from office.
"July looks like a window," analysts from Credit Suisse
wrote in a recent review of U.S. policy. "The economic data are
now consistent with a June hike," but with the Brexit vote on
the horizon "careful risk management...suggests they will delay
until July."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)