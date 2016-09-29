WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen made no comments on the outlook for U.S. economic and
monetary policy in brief prepared remarks on Thursday regarding
the importance of diversity in the financial sector.
Yellen was to deliver the speech, in which she repeated her
pledge to try to make the Fed itself more diverse, at a
conference of minority bankers in Kansas City on Thursday.
The Fed has come under fire for the dearth of minorities in
its upper echelon.
Only one of the U.S. central bank's 17 policymakers is from
a minority group - Neel Kashkari, the president of the
Minneapolis Fed, is the son of immigrants from India. None of
the policymakers are black or Hispanic.
