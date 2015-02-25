(Adds quote from hearing, details, background on political
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON Feb 25 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on Wednesday fended off a stream of aggressive questions
from Republican lawmakers who accused the central bank of making
Democratic political causes a higher priority than its
stewardship of the U.S. economy.
Speaking in front of the House of Representatives Financial
Services Committee, the normally reserved Yellen was the most
animated she's been in a public hearing since taking on the
Fed's top role last February, in a sign of rising friction
between the Fed and conservative lawmakers in Congress.
During the hearing, part of the Fed's semi-annual economic
and monetary policy report to Congress, Yellen fought back
against accusations that the Fed holds a liberal bias and talked
over politicians trying to interrupt her.
Yellen's separate appearances in the House and Senate this
week came amid growing threats to the Fed's independence.
Republicans, now in control of both legislative branches,
have been leading efforts to rein in the central bank. Top
lawmakers have said the Fed has too much regulatory authority
and not enough accountability in its handling of U.S. monetary
policy.
The House has passed a series of bills aimed at the Fed, but
none gained traction in the Senate while under Democratic
control.
That political pressure is expected to increase, with
congressional efforts to fully audit the Fed coinciding with the
central bank's complicated task of raising interest rates and
selling down its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.
Yellen's demeanor on Wednesday contrasted with that of her
predecessor, Ben Bernanke. While both are reserved academics,
Yellen showed more tenacity when facing lawmakers' pointed
questions than Bernanke in his early years as Fed chief.
ANNOYED
Yellen did not hide her annoyance at committee members who
questioned the central bank's intentions.
The most heated exchange took place when Representative Mick
Mulvaney, a South Carolina Republican, told Yellen the Fed was
"sticking its nose" where it didn't belong by trying to address
issues such as long-term unemployment and income inequality.
"I've also talked about long-run deficit problems and budget
problems in this country, and they're your responsibility, not
mine," Yellen replied.
Several Republicans on the committee pressed Yellen on her
meetings with the White House and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
and tried to corner the Fed chief into admitting an allegiance
to Democratic Party principles. Yellen was an economic adviser
to President Bill Clinton and was appointed by President Barack
Obama, both Democrats.
House Representative Scott Garrett of New Jersey pointed out
that Yellen had met with liberal-leaning groups, and that her
schedule showed she had met with more Democrats than
Republicans.
"We meet with a wide range of groups," Yellen fired back. "I
think it is a complete mischaracterization of our meeting
schedules."
Yellen had a far less tense exchange with lawmakers when she
testified on Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee.
Several House lawmakers referred to a speech on income
inequality that she gave in Boston last year, saying it was a
sign of her support of Democratic and Obama administration
agendas ahead of the presidential election last November.
"I believe that it (income inequality) is a problem that
everyone in this room should be concerned about," Yellen
replied. "I am not making political statements. I am discussing
a significant problem that faces America ... I didn't offer any
policy recommendations whatsoever in that speech."
Some lawmakers took issue with the number of meetings Yellen
has had with Lew, and asked that she make the transcripts of
those conversations public. Yellen said she would not do so,
just as she would not do so if she met with a lawmaker.
"The Federal Reserve is independent. I do not discuss
monetary policy or actions that we are going to take with the
(treasury) secretary or with the executive branch. We confer
about the economy and the financial system on a regular basis,"
Yellen said.
