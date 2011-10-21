(Adds comments, details, background)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER Oct 21 The Federal Reserve is looking
at ways to offer further monetary stimulus to a shaky U.S.
economic recovery, the central bank's influential vice chair,
Janet Yellen, said on Friday.
Yellen said she was concerned by signals in the U.S. bond
market that weak economic activity was again heightening the
perceived risk of deflation.
She argued Europe's financial crisis threatens to spill
over into the United States, potentially by forcing anxious
banks to tighten credit at a time when the economic rebound
remains tenuous.
"The potential for such adverse financial developments to
derail the recovery creates, in my view, significant downside
risks to the outlook," Yellen told a financial industry
conference in prepared remarks.
She argued inflation is not an immediate concern, but that
the nation's unemployment problem posed a persistent problem
that needs to be addressed by policymakers.
"We are prepared to employ our tools as appropriate to
foster a stronger economic recovery in a context of price
stability," she said.
Yellen urged lawmakers not to cut back on spending too
quickly, since this could also risk derailing the expansion.
Economic growth has been disappointing despite the Fed's
unprecedented monetary support for the economy, including near
zero interest rates and over $2 trillion in asset purchases.
Large-scale bond-buying by the Fed has proven a
controversial practice, with many conservative economists and
politicians -- and a number of hawkish regional Fed presidents
-- saying the policy sows the seeds of future inflation.
But Yellen suggested the Fed is not ruling out the option
of further bond purchases, although she indicated any
additional program might have to include securities other than
the long-term bond on which the central bank has recently
chosen to focus.
In September, the Fed announced what has become known as
Operation Twist, where it will sell $400 billion in short-term
Treasuries to buy longer-dated ones, an attempt to keep
long-term borrowing costs as low as possible.
