CHICAGO, Nov 11 The euro zone's debt crisis could substantially damage the U.S. economy if not contained, the Federal Reserve's No. 2 official warned on Friday as she urged bold action by Europe.

"Concerns about European fiscal and banking issues have contributed to strains in global financial markets that pose significant downside risks to the U.S. economic outlook," Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen told a conference sponsored by the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank and the European Central Bank.

While U.S. banks have "manageable" direct exposure to sovereign debt in the smaller European countries, they have substantial links to banks in larger European countries, some of which are facing funding difficulties, Yellen said.

"In light of such international linkages, further intensification of financial disruptions in Europe could lead to a deterioration of financial conditions in the United States," she said. "We are monitoring European developments very closely, and we will continue to do all that we can to mitigate the consequence of any adverse developments abroad on the U.S. financial system."

Yellen said U.S. bank regulators plan to begin their 2012 series of bank stress tests "in a couple of weeks," a process that will determine which banks are strong enough to pay dividends and buy back shares.

Tests of the capacity of banks to withstand crises have become a routine part of U.S. regulatory scrutiny, which was strengthened in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Political and economic turmoil in Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, has spurred fears of a possible break-up of the 17-nation currency bloc. Italy's borrowing costs reached unsustainable levels in recent days and the region appears unable to afford a bailout should there be a need for one.

Fears over Italy eased somewhat as the country moved closer to a national unity government, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in an effort to avert a euro zone bond market meltdown. For more see [ID:nL6E7M96E9].

Yellen urged European officials to solidify and follow through on rescue pledges. While a euro zone crisis-fighting plan announced in October was a step in the right direction, details remain murky, she said.

"The continued rise in sovereign debt spreads for some countries, more generalized market volatility, and political turmoil that we have seen in recent days speak to the need for forceful action to stabilize the situation," she said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)