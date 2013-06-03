SHANGHAI, June 3 Tougher borrowing limits may be
needed for too-big-to-fail banks, the No. 2 official at the
Federal Reserve said on Monday, adding her voice to a growing
chorus of U.S. regulators looking to go beyond internationally
agreed standards in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen, the presumed front-runner to
succeed Chairman Ben Bernanke when his term expires early next
year, warned in a speech in China about the "unfinished business
in global financial regulatory reform."
She also highlighted the so-called shadow banking industry -
including triparty repurchase agreement markets, or repos, and
money market mutual funds - as an area that remains vulnerable
and in need of new rules.
But Yellen's comments on systemically important financial
institutions, or SIFIs, come as U.S. regulators and politicians
are upping the ante on such massive and complicated banks,
beyond even the international Basel III capital requirements.
"I'm not convinced that the existing SIFI regulatory work
plan, which moves in the right direction, goes far enough,"
Yellen was to tell the International Monetary Conference,
according to prepared remarks.
"Fully offsetting any remaining too-big-to-fail subsidies
and forcing full internalization of the social costs of a SIFI
failure may require either a steeper capital surcharge curve
(than Basel III requires), or some other mechanism for requiring
that additional capital be held by firms that potentially pose
the greatest risks," she added.
Yellen's remarks echo those of the central bank's regulation
guru Daniel Tarullo, a Fed governor who a month ago said capital
requirements should be higher than Basel's 3-percent leverage
ratio.
Yellen did not comment on monetary policy.
However one risk of the Fed's massive bond-buying program -
which has swelled its balance sheet to some $3.2 trillion - is
that it will prompt excessive risk-taking and destabilize
financial markets.
Bernanke told U.S. lawmakers last week he had grown "a bit"
more concerned about financial stability, including the
possibility that the monetary accommodation could be inflating
asset-price bubbles.
Turning to shadow banking, Yellen said some repo
transactions "create sizable macroprudential risks," and argued
reforms are needed to reduce the risk of runs and to increase
transparency in the market.
Repos are a prime source of short-term bank funding and are
backed by Treasuries or riskier collateral, including
mortgage-backed debt.
Yellen proposed raising bank and broker-dealer capital or
liquidity requirements on some of these transactions, or
imposing minimum margin requirements. She also urged global
regulators to "focus significant amounts of energy now" to fix
shadow banking.