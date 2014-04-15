April 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve is considering
adopting more measures to address the remaining
financial-stability risks in the short-term wholesale funding
markets, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.
In a video speech, Yellen praised new liquidity standards
for global banking firms, but warned that they do not apply to
so-called shadow banks or to the financial system as a whole.
The so-called Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable
Funding Ratio (NSFR) standards "do not fully address the
financial stability concerns associated with short-term
wholesale funding," she said via video to a financial markets
conference at the Atlanta Fed.
"Federal Reserve staff are actively considering additional
measures that could address these and other residual risks in
the short-term wholesale funding markets."
She pointed to a study by the Basel Committee suggesting
there would be net social gains from further reforms.
"While it would be a mistake to give undue weight to any one
study, this study provides some support for the view that there
might be room for stronger capital and liquidity standards for
large banks than have been adopted so far," she said.
