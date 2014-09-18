WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen did not comment on the central bank's most recent policy
decisions or the U.S. economy in pre-recorded remarks to a
conference on savings among low-income families on Thursday.
Yellen's remarks were delivered to a meeting of the
Corporation for Enterprise Development a day after the Fed's
main policy committee decided to keep its current interest rate
guidance intact.
The short statement by the Fed chair noted that the
financial position of many low and middle income families
remained below where it was before the 2007 to 2009 financial
crisis as a result of depressed housing values and a drop in
income.
(Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)