AMHERST, Mass., Sept 24 Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said on Thursday she expects the U.S. central bank
to begin raising interest rates later this year as long as
inflation remains stable and the U.S. economy is strong enough
to boost employment.
Yellen, speaking a week after the Fed delayed a
long-anticipated rate hike, said she and other Fed policymakers
do not expect recent global economic and financial market
developments to significantly affect the centra bank's policy.
Much of the recent inflationary weakness is due to special
and likely temporary factors such as a strong dollar and low oil
prices, she said, allowing U.S. inflation to rise to a 2-percent
goal over the next few years.
She and the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC) expect the world's largest economy to be strong enough to
achieve maximum employment and to keep expectations for prices
stable, she said.
"Most FOMC participants, including myself, currently
anticipate that achieving these conditions will likely entail an
initial increase in the federal funds rate later this year,
followed by a gradual pace of tightening thereafter," Yellen
said in prepared remarks at the University of Massachusetts,
Amherst.
As it stands, she said, U.S. economic prospects "generally
appear solid."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)