WASHINGTON Dec 2 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she was "looking forward" to a U.S. interest rate hike that will be seen as a testament to the economy's recovery from recession.

In prepared remarks, Yellen did not indicate if she still expected a rate hike would be warranted at the Fed's last remaining policy meeting this year on Dec. 15-16.

She said job growth through October pointed to a labor market that was healing but not yet at full strength. She also reaffirmed her view that the drag from abroad on U.S. economic growth and inflation would start to moderate next year.

Already, she saw risks from abroad as having dissipated since the summer, and noted that consumer spending was "particularly solid" and its outlook remained positive.

"When the Committee begins to normalize the stance of policy, doing so will be a testament ... to how far our economy has come," she said, referring to the Fed's policy-setting committee. "In that sense, it is a day that I expect we all are looking forward to."

As in previous speeches and public appearances, Yellen said the timing of the first U.S. rate increase in nearly a decade was not as important as the path of subsequent hikes, which she said should be gradual.

"An abrupt tightening would risk disrupting financial markets and perhaps even inadvertently push the economy into recession," she said. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)