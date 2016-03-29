NEW YORK, March 29 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said on Tuesday that global risks were not expected to
have a deep impact on the United States but that it was still
appropriate for the Fed to proceed "cautiously" in hiking
interest rates.
"Developments abroad imply that meeting our objectives for
employment and inflation will likely require a somewhat lower
path for the federal funds rate than was anticipated in
December," when the Fed raised rates for the first time in a
decade, Yellen said at the Economic Club of New York.
"Given the risks to the outlook, I consider it appropriate
for the Committee to proceed cautiously in adjusting policy,"
Yellen said.
In her first remarks since a press conference after the Fed
left rates steady at its most recent meeting earlier this month,
Yellen said she still expected headwinds from weak growth
abroad, low oil prices and uncertainty over China would abate
and allow the recovery to continue.
"The overall fallout for the U.S. economy from global
market developments since the start of the year will most likely
be limited," Yellen said. "Developments have not materially
altered the Committee's baseline - or most likely - outlook for
economic activity and inflation."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)