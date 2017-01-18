SAN FRANCISCO Jan 18 With the U.S. economy
close to full employment and inflation headed toward the Federal
Reserve's 2 percent goal, it "makes sense" for the U.S. central
bank to gradually lift interest rates, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
said on Wednesday.
"Waiting too long to begin moving toward the neutral rate
could risk a nasty surprise down the road - either too much
inflation, financial instability, or both," Yellen said in
remarks prepared for delivery to the Commonwealth Club of
California in San Francisco.
"In that scenario, we could be forced to raise interest
rates rapidly, which in turn could push the economy into a new
recession."
The Fed raised short-term interest rates last month for only
the second time since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, when it
slashed rates to near zero and began buying massive amounts of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to push down long-term
borrowing costs.
The rate rise last December reflected confidence the economy
will continue to recover, Yellen said.
The Fed chief added that she and other Fed policymakers
expected the central bank to lift its key benchmark short-term
rate "a few times a year" through 2019, putting it near the
long-term sustainable rate of 3 percent.
That pace could change depending on how the outlook for the
economy develops, Yellen cautioned.
"The economy is vast and vastly complex, and its path can
take surprising twists and turns," she said.
Yellen did not make any comments on the incoming Trump
administration.
Republican businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump, who
will be sworn in as U.S. president on Friday, has promised tax
cuts, regulatory rollbacks and infrastructure spending that he
says will boost economic growth.
Other Fed policymakers have suggested fiscal stimulus, with
the unemployment rate now at a healthy 4.7 percent, could lead
to a faster pace of rate hikes than currently anticipated.
The U.S. economy is "close" on both its employment mandate
and its inflation goal, Yellen said. But, she added, "our foot
remains on the pedal in part because we want to make sure the
economic expansion remains strong enough to withstand an
unexpected shock, given that we don't have much room to cut
interest rates."
Dramatic rate hikes probably won't be necessary because slow
U.S. productivity growth is holding back economic growth, Yellen
said.
"Nevertheless, as the economy approaches our objectives, it
makes sense to gradually reduce the level of monetary policy
support."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)