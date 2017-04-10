GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 10 The Federal Reserve plans to raise U.S. interest rates gradually so as to sustain healthy growth without letting the economy overheat, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Monday.
"We want to be ahead of the curve and not behind it," Yellen said at an event at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy in Ann Arbor. Now that years of aggressive monetary policy easing has nursed the economy back to its current "pretty healthy" state, the aim now is to allow "the economy to kind of coast and remain on an even keel," she said.
BUENOS AIRES, June 14 Argentina on Wednesday placed $4.723 billion in peso-denominated bonds due in 2020 paying interest linked to the central bank's policy rate, the finance ministry said in a statement.
* Hsbc Bank USA N.A. - co, affiliates announced that they raised their prime and reference rate to 4.25pct from 4.00pct, effective Thursday, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: