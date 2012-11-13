(Corrects spelling of Berkeley in paragraph 3)

WASHINGTON Nov 13 U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that interest rates may need to stay near zero until early 2016 to forcefully lift employment, and strongly backed adopting inflation and unemployment thresholds to guide policy.

Yellen, viewed as a front-runner to succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when his term expires in January 2014, argued that an optimal path for U.S. monetary policy would keep rates on hold for longer than expected, at the cost of a bit more inflation.

"This highly accommodative policy path generates a faster reduction in unemployment than in the baseline, while inflation overshoots the (Fed policy) committee's 2 percent objective for several years," she said in remarks prepared for delivery at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Yellen is generally regarded as one of the more dovish members of the Fed's policy-setting committee in her attitude toward inflation versus unemployment.

The Fed vice chair said she used as a baseline the early September consensus estimates for unemployment, inflation and the overnight federal funds rate from the Wall Street firms that deal directly with the central bank in the markets.

The U.S. central bank earlier this year adopted what it has termed a "balanced approach" to its mandated goals of full employment and stable prices. On prices, it targets 2 percent inflation and its view of maximum employment, as suggested by policymakers' current estimates, indicates an unemployment rate of between 5.2 percent and 6 percent.

"The optimal policy to implement this 'balanced approach' to minimize deviations from the inflation and unemployment goals involves keeping the federal funds rate close to zero until early 2016, about two quarters longer than in the ... baseline," Yellen said. She added that rates would stay under the baseline through 2018 according to this policy path.

Yellen argued that in order for the Fed to keep its balanced commitment, it might be necessary to allow inflation to drift above target for a while to more quickly bring down unemployment.

"Provided that long-term inflation expectations are firmly anchored, the federal funds rate is set to balance the benefits from a faster reduction of unemployment against the losses from a temporary and modest increase of inflation above 2 percent," she said. (Reporting by Alister Bull, editing by Tim Ahmann and Andrea Ricci)