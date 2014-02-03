BRIEF-Sunshine Heart files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 mln
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 3 Janet Yellen was sworn in Monday to a term as chair of the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve said in a statement.
Yellen succeeds Ben Bernanke to become the first woman to head the Fed. Her term as chair ends February 3, 2018.
The oath was administered by Governor Daniel Tarullo, the Fed said.
* Lumena Pharmaceuticals Inc - had filed for IPO of up to $75 million on April 2, 2014 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n92leH)
LONDON, March 21 The euro climbed to six-week highs and French bonds and stocks rallied on Tuesday after centrist Emmanuel Macron's performance in a television debate raised expectations he would win France's presidential election over the far-right's Marine Le Pen.