March 25 Janet Yellen, the first woman to lead
the U.S. Federal Reserve, said on Tuesday the benefits of the
growing participation of women in the economy are "clear and
substantial" as the country continues to recover from recession.
Yellen, who took the reins at the U.S. central bank last
month, did not comment on monetary policy or the economic
outlook in prepared remarks to a Women's History Month reception
at the U.S. Capitol.
Herself one of the most powerful policymakers globally
today, Yellen said the success of the United States since the
1970s, including the sustained growth of family incomes,
coincided with the fuller contribution of women in the economy.
"(T)he benefits of greater participation for women, it seems
to me, are clear and substantial," she said. "As we continue to
make progress in recovering from the Great Recession, our
country is going to need the best efforts, ideas and talent it
can muster to succeed in an increasingly competitive global
economy."
