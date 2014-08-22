* Structural shifts in labor market complicating Fed's task
* Fed chief calls for "pragmatic" policy approach
* Yellen affirms view jobless rate understates slack
By Howard Schneider
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 22 U.S. labor markets
remain hampered by the effects of the Great Recession and the
Federal Reserve should move cautiously in determining when
interest rates should rise, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on
Friday in a defense of her policy approach.
In a speech at a central banking conference here, Yellen
laid out in detail why she feels the unemployment rate alone is
inadequate to evaluate the strength of the U.S. job market.
The jobless rate has fallen faster than expected, but Yellen
said the economic disruption of the last five years has left
millions of workers sidelined, discouraged, or stuck in part
time jobs - facts that are not captured in the unemployment rate
alone.
Judging whether the economy is close to full employment is
"complicated by ongoing shifts in the structure of the labor
market and the possibility that the severe recession caused
persistent changes in the labor market's functioning," Yellen
said in the opening address at the Fed's annual economic policy
conference.
"Assessments of the degree of remaining slack in the labor
market need to become more nuanced because of considerable
uncertainty about the level of employment consistent with the
Federal Reserve's dual mandate" of stable prices and full
employment, she added.
In such an environment "there is no simple recipe for
appropriate policy," Yellen said, arguing for a "pragmatic"
approach that allows officials room to evaluate data as it
arrives without committing to a preset policy path.
Yellen's speech included lengthy references to the
possibility that labor markets may in fact be tighter then they
seem, and the Fed may be at risk of having to raise rates sooner
and faster than expected.
But overall the remarks marked a defense of her basic
premise that the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession
damaged the economy and work force in ways that are not fully
understood.
The Fed has held benchmark rates near zero since December
2008, and has said it would wait a "considerable time" after
winding down a stimulative bond-buying program in October before
raising them. Financial markets currently expect rates to raise
around the middle of next year.
The debate over Yellen's evaluation of labor markets - and
over when to raise borrowing costs - is intensifying within the
Fed's policy committee.
Some policymakers, including Kansas City Federal Reserve
Bank President Esther George, the host of the annual conference
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, are becoming more vocal in their view
that the Fed risks falling behind and should raise rates soon.
At the central bank's last policy meeting in July, some
officials argued against characterizing the amount of slack in
the labor market as "significant," which the Fed did do in its
post-meeting statement. Many officials agreed that
characterization may have to change soon.
Determining the degree of labor market slack has become the
central debate at the U.S. central bank. Yellen wants to be sure
employment has recovered as fully as possible before raising
rates. Inflation "hawks" at the Fed, however, worry more months
of near zero rates will cause inflation or possible asset
bubbles.
A slate of academic papers at the conference will dissect
the issue over the next two days, arguing for example that the
United States' job-generating ability may be on the wane.
Outside the conference room, closed to all but the few dozen
attendees from government, foreign central banks, academia and
the media, Yellen will get some unexpected support.
A handful of workers in green "What Recovery?" t-shirts are
also staying at the resort, pulling policymakers aside as they
can in the mountain view bar and main lodge area to press the
case that many families are still struggling.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Michael Flaherty and Jonathan
Spicer; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Paul Simao)