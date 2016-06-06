By Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange
| PHILADELPHIA, June 6
PHILADELPHIA, June 6 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said on Monday that interest rate hikes are likely on the
way because "positive economic forces have outweighed the
negative" for the United States, though last month's weak jobs
report bears watching.
In the last public comment from any U.S. central banker
before a policy meeting next week, the Fed chief stressed that
surprises could emerge that change her expectations for rates.
But the speech was broadly buoyant, with Yellen listing four
risks to the U.S. economy - slower demand and productivity, and
inflation and overseas risks - before downplaying them all.
"If incoming data are consistent with labor market
conditions strengthening and inflation making progress toward
our 2 percent objective, as I expect, further gradual increases
in the federal funds rate are likely to be appropriate and most
conducive to meeting and maintaining those objectives," Yellen
said in Philadelphia.
She added that since the overall U.S. labor market has been
"quite positive" the report of a sharp slowing in employment
growth in May "was disappointing."
Amid the "countervailing forces," she said, "I see good
reasons to expect that the positive forces supporting employment
growth and higher inflation will continue to outweigh the
negative ones. As a result, I expect the economic expansion to
continue, with the labor market improving further and GDP
growing moderately."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)