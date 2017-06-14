BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for the treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Federal Reserve could begin trimming its holdings of bonds "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
"We could put this into effect relatively soon," Yellen told a news conference, referring to the Fed's plan to reduce reinvestments of maturing securities later this year. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
CHICAGO, June 22 Retirees can look forward to the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year since 2012 - but don’t break out the champagne just yet. For many, higher Medicare premiums will take a big bite out of their raise.