MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
CHICAGO Nov 11 Central bankers should be "heavily involved" in assessing threats to financial stability, particularly when interest rates are so low, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday.
"It's important for those making monetary policy to keep in mind trends affecting financial stability," Yellen said at a conference on the role of central banks in financial stability sponsored by the Chicago Fed and the European Central Bank.
Policymakers should be aware that "these very low levels of interest rates can potentially touch off a buildup of financial risk in the system," she said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BERLIN, Feb 11 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.