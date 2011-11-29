SAN FRANCISCO, NOV 28 - SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 28 Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Janet Yellen made no comment on U.S. monetary policy or the economic outlook in informal remarks Monday at the opening of a San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank conference.

The meeting, first convened two years ago when Yellen headed the San Francisco Fed, contributes "importantly" to the U.S. central bank's understanding of Asian economies and policy, said Yellen, who is scheduled to give a policy speech on Tuesday.

"Without that type of understanding of evolving economic and financial developments in Asia, it would be difficult for us to conduct monetary policy," Yellen said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

