Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Janet Yellen made no
comment on U.S. monetary policy or the economic outlook in
informal remarks Monday at the opening of a San Francisco
Federal Reserve Bank conference.
The meeting, first convened two years ago when Yellen headed
the San Francisco Fed, contributes "importantly" to the U.S.
central bank's understanding of Asian economies and policy, said
Yellen, who is scheduled to give a policy speech on Tuesday.
"Without that type of understanding of evolving economic and
financial developments in Asia, it would be difficult for us to
conduct monetary policy," Yellen said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)
