April 10 The Federal Reserve's ability to
conduct monetary policy free of short-term political pressures
is under "some threat" from two bills making their way through
the U.S. Congress, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Monday.
Central bank independence is "very important and results in
better decision-making that’s focused on the long-term needs and
health of the economy," Yellen said at an event at the
University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy in Ann
Arbor. Of the legislation under consideration, the one that goes
the furthest to curtail the Fed's independence would require the
central bank to follow a simple rule for setting interest rates
and to justify any deviation from that rule, she said.
