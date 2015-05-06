WASHINGTON May 6 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on Wednesday pointed to high valuations in the stock
market and said the central bank needs to keep close tabs on the
non-bank lending sector.
Yellen was answering questions from International Monetary
Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde at a "Finance and
Society" conference here.
"I would highlight that equity market valuations at this
point generally are quite high," Yellen said. "There are
potential dangers there."
In a question from Lagarde about financial stability
concerns, Yellen said that she sees risks as moderated and does
not see any bubbles forming, though the central bank is watching
the issue closely.
Yellen also pointed to open-ended mutual funds, and the
potential liquidity risks the funds could face amid a wave of
redemptions.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)