Nov 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve is pushing big
banks to do more to prove in so-called "living wills" that they
can be wound down safely if they become unsound, board chair
Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
"We are asking for very substantial changes on the part of
these firms," Yellen said in response to questions from a U.S.
House of Representatives panel about why the Fed's assessment of
earlier wind-up plans submitted by big banks in 2013 was not as
publicly critical as that of another bank regulator, the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC).
The FDIC said in August 2014 that it had found living wills
of 11 big banks "not credible," while the Fed said only that the
plans need considerable work.
To keep the government from having to bail out banks whose
collapse could damage the economy, Dodd-Frank Act financial
reforms require banks to write plans to show the two regulators
how they could be dismembered and have their critical functions
taken on by others without wrecking the financial system.
The law gives regulators the power to force big banks to
simplify their operations, or even break up, if they find the
plans are not workable.
The power to break up the banks has not been tested, but is
one of the government's primary strategies for ending
too-big-to-fail bailouts.
Yellen said told the House Financial Services Committee that
the Fed was not more harsh in its past assessments because "we
expected to have to work with the firms for a few rounds" to
understand what should be in good plans and then give the banks
"reasonable guidance" to the regulators' expectations.
The plans tend to be thousands of pages long.
Yellen said the Fed and the FDIC are going over the latest
versions of living wills from the banks and "in the coming
months we will make important decisions."
(Editing by David Gregorio)