NEWSMAKER-BOJ chief Kuroda says "no reason" to withdraw stimulus now
* BOJ Gov Kuroda says no need to raise bond yield targets now
WASHINGTON Nov 4 The Federal Reserve would consider pushing interest rates below zero if the U.S. economy took a serious turn for the worse, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
"Potentially anything - including negative interest rates - would be on the table. But we would have to study carefully how they would work here in the U.S. context," Yellen told a House of Representatives committee.
This would happen if the economy were to "deteriorate in a significant way," she said, adding that she believed negative rates "would have some at least modest favorable effect on banks' incentives to lend." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Northern Trust Corp had shortcomings in its "living will" plans and has until year-end to update a proposal for how to unwind if it went bankrupt, U.S. regulators said on Friday as they granted an extension for four foreign banks to comply.