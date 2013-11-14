By Douwe Miedema and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Nov 14 Big banks can still borrow
more cheaply than competitors and should face tougher rules, the
prospective new head of the U.S. Federal Reserve told lawmakers
on Thursday.
Large banks may have an edge because markets think they have
government backing in times of crisis, said Janet Yellen,
President Barack Obama's choice to be the Fed's new head,
unveiling some new steps the central bank could take to
encourage those firms to downsize.
"Most studies point to some subsidy that may reflect too big
to fail," she said during a hearing into her nomination before
the Senate Banking Committee.
"Since those firms do pose (a) systemic risk to the
financial system, we should be making it tougher for them to
compete, and encouraging them to be smaller and less systemic."
Yellen, currently the Fed's vice chair, largely echoed the
Fed's existing policy on bank regulation, but did reveal some
new details of her thinking about Wall Street's role in
commodity markets and on short-term funding.
Wall Street critics argue that banks such as JPMorgan Chase
and Citigroup are too big to fail, and politicians
such as Sen. Sherrod Brown - an Ohio Democrat - have introduced
bills that could force them to cut their size.
A government report found on Thursday that bigger banks
received more support than smaller firms from government
backstops, such as deposit guarantees and the Fed's discount
window, during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The six biggest banks participated in crisis-era emergency
programs, although they later stopped relying on much of that
federal support, the U.S. Government Accountability Office
report said.
U.S. regulators have been scrambling to write tough new
rules for banks that were required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law,
which Congress passed to overhaul Wall Street oversight.
The law called for banks to rely less on debt, hold assets
that could be sold quickly in a credit crunch and stop making
risky trades with their own money. Regulators are still
wrestling with the details of some of these changes.
MORE RULES
Yellen said the Fed is considering additional rules that
were not part of the Dodd-Frank requirements, and may write
requirements for Wall Street's activities in physical commodity
markets once the Fed winds up a review of banks' raw materials
trading.
The Fed said in July it was reviewing a 2003 decision to
allow regulated banks, including Citigroup and Barclays
, to trade in oil, metals and other commodities.
That led to banks' ownership of assets like oil storage
tanks and power plants, and accusations of price manipulation.
Thursday was the first time a Fed official had said new
rules could come out of its review into raw materials trading by
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and other banks, results of which
are expected early next year.
"We may be involved in additional rule-making as we complete
this review," Yellen said.
Brown, the Ohio Democrat, will question the Fed next week at
a sub-committee hearing about whether banks' commodity dealings
distort prices in markets from electricity in California to
aluminum.
Yellen also said the Fed expects to be able to address
concerns about a rule that forces banks to isolate risky
derivatives trading into separate business units - the so-called
push-out rule - without changing the law.
The rule is aimed at separating swaps from federal
government backstops such as deposit insurance. Banks say
complying with the rule would be too costly and complex.
A total of 70 Democrats in the House of Representatives
voted along with Republicans last month to adopt a bill to undo
most of the provision, a victory for bank lobbyists even if the
proposal stands a slim chance of becoming law.
Yellen also said concerns about banks' overly-heavy reliance
on short-term funding - a crucial cause of the collapse of
Lehman Brothers in 2008 - could be fixed by asking them to put
up higher safety buffers, or margin.
Governor Dan Tarullo, the Fed's main spokesperson on
financial regulation, first said the central bank was working on
the rule in July, but did not provide details.