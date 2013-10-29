BRIEF-Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility
* Hain Celestial Group Inc - As of December 31, 2016 there was $790 million in borrowings under credit facility
WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. President Barack Obama's nomination of Janet Yellen to head the Federal Reserve appears headed toward a smooth confirmation by the Democratic-led Senate, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday.
"I think she'll be confirmed quite easily," Reid, a Nevada Democrat, told his weekly news conference.
Reid dismissed Republican Senator Rand Paul's threat to place "a hold" on the nomination unless there is a vote on Paul's proposal to require greater transparency at the U.S. central bank.
Reid, who is pushing for votes on a number of administration nominees in coming days and weeks, said, "I'm not going to have one senator, two senators, hold up these votes."
To end "a hold" on a nominee, Reid would need to muster the support of at least 60 of the Senate's 100 members. Democrats now control the Senate, 54-46.
But with Yellen likely to draw broad bipartisan support, she is expected to draw far more than 60 votes, senior Democrats said.
Yellen, currently the Fed's vice chair, is expected to begin courtesy visits later this week with members of the Senate Banking Committee, which will hold her confirmation hearing, likely on Nov. 14.
If confirmed, she would replace Ben Bernanke when his term as Fed chair expires at the end of January.
* Hain Celestial Group Inc - As of December 31, 2016 there was $790 million in borrowings under credit facility
NEW YORK, Feb 27 A trader who touted the stock of ForceField Energy Inc on television while being paid kickbacks to endorse the LED lighting provider pleaded guilty on Monday to a conspiracy charge, related to a fraud that cost investors $131 million, federal prosecutors said.
* Triangle Capital Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock