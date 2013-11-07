BRIEF-Cotiviti prices secondary offering of 8.4 mln shares at $36 per share
* priced underwritten secondary public offering of 8.4 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday that it will hold a hearing on Nov. 14 on the nomination of Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen to take the helm of the central bank when Ben Bernanke steps down on Jan. 31.
The hearing will be at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT).
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces pricing of upsized senior secured notes offering
* finalized terms of offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2025