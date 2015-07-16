WASHINGTON, July 16 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said on Thursday that a preliminary read of the living
wills that large U.S. banks submitted this month showed
progress.
In response to a question about reducing the amount of
systemically risky banks, Yellen told the Senate Banking
Committee that the U.S. central bank is trying to put in place a
set of incentives that will "reduce the systemic footprint and
risk of (financial) firms."
Yellen also said the Fed was on track to raise interest
rates later this year, repeating what she told the U.S. House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee during an
appearance on Wednesday.
The Fed chief, who was speaking to Congress this week as
part of her semiannual testimony on the U.S. economy and
monetary policy, gave the same opening testimony to both
committees.
But Yellen said on Thursday the Fed needs to be sure that it
does not tighten monetary policy too late and risk having to
embark on a faster pace of rate hikes to cool the economy.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Megan Cassella; Editing by
Paul Simao)