July 15 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on
Tuesday voiced concern about stretched valuations in certain
corners of the equity markets, including the small cap,
biotechnology and social media sectors.
While most valuations across equity markets remain generally
in line with long-term averages, Yellen said in remarks to the
Senate Banking Committee, the forward price-to-earnings
multiples for smaller companies and those in the biotechnology
and social media sectors appear "high relative to historical
norms."
Yellen and other Fed officials, in the central bank's
semi-annual Monetary Policy Report delivered to Congress in
tandem with her testimony, also noted that the U.S. municipal
bond market has functioned smoothly recently "but some issuers
remained strained."
