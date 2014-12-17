BRIEF-Hanesbrands CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
CHICAGO Dec 17 Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported a 23 percent jump in quarterly profits on Wednesday driven by higher U.S. domestic package and international export volumes, but fell short of analyst expectations.
The Memphis-based company reported net income of $616 million for the quarter ending Nov. 30, compared with $500 million a year earlier. The company reported earnings per share of $2.14, compared with $1.57 in the same quarter last year. Wall Street analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.22.
FedEx reported revenue for the quarter of $11.9 billion, below analysts expectations of $11.99 billion. (Reporting By Nick Carey, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
* Vaalco energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results