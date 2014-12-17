(Adds company comments on West Coast port congestion, updates
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Dec 17 FedEx Corp on Wednesday posted
lower-than-expected quarterly earnings as results at its FedEx
Ground and FedEx Freight units missed estimates, and it
reiterated an outlook analysts consider conservative, sending
its stock down nearly 5 percent.
Both FedEx and main rival United Parcel Service Inc
are in the final days of their peak holiday season,
which has boomed over the past decade due to the rise of
e-commerce. Last year both companies were hit by a last-minute
surge in online orders and bad weather, leaving an estimated 2
million packages undelivered on Christmas Eve.
The two companies have worked with online retailers in hopes
of avoiding a repeat of last year. So far the plans appeared to
be paying off.
On a conference call with analysts, FedEx executives said
labor problems at West Coast ports this year had left cargo
shipments backed up over the last three months, causing
inventory shortages.
Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx reported net income of $616
million, or $2.14 per share, for the second quarter ended Nov.
30, up from $500 million, or $1.57 a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $2.22 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue totaled $11.9 billion, below expectations of $11.99
billion, and was up in all of FedEx's major business segments.
Volumes at FedEx Ground in the United States were up 7
percent for the quarter, but revenue per package fell 2 percent
due in part to lower fuel surcharges, which decline as fuel
prices come down.
Package volumes were up 5 percent in the international
economy business and rose 1 percent in the international
priority business.
FedEx said it benefited from an ongoing profit improvement
plan, falling fuel prices and lower pension expenses, partly
offset by aircraft maintenance costs.
The company still expects earnings per share of $8.50 to
$9.00 for the year ending May 31. Analysts have forecast $9.14.
Analysts said results from FedEx Ground and trucking unit
FedEx Freight, in particular fell short. The company's full-year
outlook was also seen as too conservative.
"We believe that investors were anticipating an upside
second quarter and an increase in (full-year) 2015 guidance ...
and as a result we expect pressure on (FedEx) stock today," UBS
analysts wrote in a note to clients.
In morning trading, FedEx shares were down 4.9 percent at
$165.77.
