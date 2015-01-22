CHICAGO Jan 22 FedEx Corp said on
Thursday the Teamsters have lost a ballot among drivers at a
FedEx Freight facility in West Virginia, the latest blow to the
union's campaign to organize workers at the package delivery
company.
The vote at the Parkersburg facility of the company's
trucking unit took place on Jan. 14, but the vote count was
delayed because the National Labor Relations Board had to rule
first on which workers could vote.
"We are proud of our drivers in West Virginia for making
informed decisions," Pat Reed, FedEx Freight's executive vice
president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. "We
continue to work with our team to ensure that FedEx Freight
remains a great place to work."
The Teamsters declined to comment.
Following decades of failed attempts to unionize workers at
FedEx units, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters last
October scored its first-ever worker ballot wins at three FedEx
Freight facilities. Those three facilities employ a few hundred
of the trucking unit's 19,000 drivers.
But including the latest result they have lost another five
ballots since the initial wins, plus withdrawn six petitions.
When the union withdraws a ballot petition, it is generally
seen as a sign that the union is unlikely to win a vote.
