BRIEF-JMP Group says established $200 mln revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas - SEC filing
* JMP Group LLC - on April 5, co established, through affiliate $200 million revolving credit facility with bnp paribas - SEC filing
NEW YORK Nov 9 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for a fifth day on Friday, according to Federal Reserve data released on Monday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent on Friday, compared with 0.07 percent to 0.35 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp - amended and restated senior secured revolving credit facility originally dated as of May 10, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ni01E0) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, April 6 Billionaire investor J.B. Pritzker, heir to the Hyatt Hotels Corp fortune, formally entered a growing Democratic field for Illinois governor on Thursday, labeling Republican Bruce Rauner a "failure" as the state's chief executive.