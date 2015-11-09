NEW YORK Nov 9 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for a fifth day on Friday, according to Federal Reserve data released on Monday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent on Friday, compared with 0.07 percent to 0.35 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)