CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar edges up from 4-mth low vs yen, Trump's healthcare bill in focus
* Dollar/yen limps up after posting 7 straight days of losses
NEW YORK Nov 17 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Monday, which was its highest level in nearly three weeks, according to Federal Reserve data released on Friday.
On Friday, it averaged 0.12 percent for a ninth consecutive day.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent for a second day on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
WASHINGTON, March 23 Jay Clayton, the Wall Street attorney tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will face questions on his vision for the agency at his confirmation hearing on Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.