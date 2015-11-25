NEW YORK Nov 25 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for a fifth day on Tuesday, according to Federal Reserve data released on Wednesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent on Tuesday, compared with a range of 0.07 percent to 0.35 percent on Monday.

U.S. banks and financial markets will close on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)