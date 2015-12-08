NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a fifth day on Monday, according to Federal Reserve data released on Tuesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent for a third straight session on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)