German business shrugs off political uncertainties-Ifo economist
BERLIN, March 27 German companies are not impacted by the current climate of political uncertainty, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.
NEW YORK Dec 9 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a sixth day on Tuesday, according to Federal Reserve data released on Wednesday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent for a fourth straight session on Tuesday.
The U.S. central bank is expected to raise its interest rate target range, currently at zero to 0.25 percent, at its two-day policy meeting next week. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
BERLIN, March 27 German companies are not impacted by the current climate of political uncertainty, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.
LONDON, March 27 The dollar slid to a four-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday as concerns rose about the prospects of a U.S. public spending boost under President Donald Trump after he failed to push through a healthcare reform bill.