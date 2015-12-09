NEW YORK Dec 9 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a sixth day on Tuesday, according to Federal Reserve data released on Wednesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent for a fourth straight session on Tuesday.

The U.S. central bank is expected to raise its interest rate target range, currently at zero to 0.25 percent, at its two-day policy meeting next week. (Reporting by Richard Leong)