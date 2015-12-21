NEW YORK Dec 21 The U.S. interest rate that the
Federal Reserve targets held at its highest level in seven years
on Friday after the central bank raised its policy rate target
for the first time in nearly a decade last week.
The U.S. federal funds rate, which banks charge
each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.37 percent for
a second day on Friday, according to Fed data released on
Monday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed
targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.28
percent to 0.56 percent, compared with 0.28 percent to 0.59
percent on Thursday.
In early Monday trading, the fed funds rate was quoted at
0.35-0.37 percent, compared with 0.35 percent late on Friday,
according to ICAP data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)