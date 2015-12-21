NEW YORK Dec 21 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets held at its highest level in seven years on Friday after the central bank raised its policy rate target for the first time in nearly a decade last week.

The U.S. federal funds rate, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.37 percent for a second day on Friday, according to Fed data released on Monday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.28 percent to 0.56 percent, compared with 0.28 percent to 0.59 percent on Thursday.

In early Monday trading, the fed funds rate was quoted at 0.35-0.37 percent, compared with 0.35 percent late on Friday, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)