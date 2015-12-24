EU's Tusk says Greece, lenders close to concluding bailout review
ATHENS, April 5 Greece and its international lenders are close to concluding a long-stalled bailout review, EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Dec 24 The U.S. interest rate which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves averaged 0.36 percent for a third day on Wednesday, according to Fed data released on Thursday.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.20 percent to 0.63 percent, compared with 0.28 percent to 0.63 percent on Tuesday.
In early Thursday trading, the fed funds rate was quoted at 0.35-0.37 percent, compared with 0.35 percent late on Wednesday, according to ICAP data.
U.S. banks and financial markets will close on Friday for Christmas. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
BEIJING, April 5 China central bank will pursue a crack down on illegal fund transfers via underground banks and offshore companies, it said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.