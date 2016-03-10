NEW YORK, March 10 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy held at 0.36 percent for a fourth day on Wednesday, according to Fed data released on Thursday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.34 percent to 0.52 percent with $75 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Tuesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.32 percent to 0.50 percent with $72 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a seventh day on Wednesday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.43 percent on Wednesday, compared with 0.25 percent to 0.42 percent on Tuesday.

The New York Fed said Wednesday's rate was based on $322 billion worth of loans, compared with $327 billion on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)