NEW YORK, March 11 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy held at 0.36 percent for a fifth day on Thursday, according to Fed data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.75 percent with $72 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Wednesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.34 percent to 0.52 percent with $75 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for an eighth day on Thursday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.43 percent on Thursday, matching Wednesday's range.

The New York Fed said Thursday's rate was based on $331 billion worth of loans, compared with $322 billion on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)