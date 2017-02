NEW YORK, June 17 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy rose to 0.38 percent on Thursday, a day after policy-makers left key interest rates unchanged, according to Fed data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.56 percent with $72 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands. (Reporting by Richard Leong)