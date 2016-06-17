(Adds background)
NEW YORK, June 17 The U.S. interest rate that
the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy rose
to 0.38 percent on Thursday, a day after policymakers left key
interest rates unchanged, according to Fed data released on
Friday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded
in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.56 percent with $72 billion in
this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Wednesday, the fed funds rate averaged 0.37 percent,
trading in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.56 percent with $69
billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate was 0.38
percent for a second day on Thursday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain
Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of
unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.28 percent
to 0.48 percent on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's range of
0.28 percent to 0.45 percent.
The New York Fed said Thursday's rate was based on $255
billion worth of loans, compared with $241 billion on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)