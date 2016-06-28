Brazil's Bradesco sees loan book growth, lower provisions this year
* Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
NEW YORK, June 28 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy rose for a third straight session on Monday, posting its highest level since the height of the global financial crisis.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate was 0.41 percent, up from 0.40 percent on Friday. It traded in a range of 0.38 percent to 0.56 percent with $70 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr