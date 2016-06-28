(Adds information on rates)

NEW YORK, June 28 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy rose for a third straight session on Monday, posting its highest level since the height of the global financial crisis in late 2008 and early 2009.

Some U.S. money market rates have risen in the aftermath of Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union last Thursday as investors worry about its fallout on the global economy and banking system.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate was 0.41 percent, up from 0.40 percent on Friday. It traded in a range of 0.38 percent to 0.56 percent with $66 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands on Monday, the New York Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.

On Friday, the trading range was 0.38 percent to 0.56 percent, with $70 billion changing hands.

The Fed's overnight bank funding rate was 0.41 percent on Monday, up from 0.40 percent on Friday.

This rate, calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, is intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands at 0.27 percent to 0.47 percent on Monday, compared with Friday's range of 0.05 percent to 0.47 percent.

The New York Fed said Monday's rate was based on $239 billion worth of loans, compared with $248 billion on Friday.