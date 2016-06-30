NEW YORK, June 30 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy held steady on Wednesday at its highest level since December 2008 during the height of the global credit crisis.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate was 0.41 percent for a third day on Wednesday. It traded in a range of 0.39 percent to 0.56 percent with $63 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands on Wednesday, New York Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)