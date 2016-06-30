BRIEF-Moody's says pound drop from brexit will shake UK airlines
* pound drop from Brexit will shake UK airlines; airports can withstand short term impact
NEW YORK, June 30 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy held steady on Wednesday at its highest level since December 2008 during the height of the global credit crisis.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate was 0.41 percent for a third day on Wednesday. It traded in a range of 0.39 percent to 0.56 percent with $63 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands on Wednesday, New York Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Friday, as investors await the outcome of a key U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and as China's markets reopen after a week-long break.