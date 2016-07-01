NEW YORK, July 1 The U.S. interest rate that the
Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy fell on
Thursday at the end of the second quarter from its highest level
since December 2008 during the peak of the global financial
crisis.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate was
0.30 percent, down from 0.41 percent on Wednesday and the lowest
level in a month. It traded in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.56
percent with $46 billion in this type of interbank loan changing
hands on Thursday, New York Federal Reserve data released on
Friday showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)