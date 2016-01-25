NEW YORK Jan 25 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets rose to 0.38 percent on Friday, the highest level since December 2008, from 0.37 percent on Thursday, according to Fed data released on Monday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, on Friday traded in a range of 0.32 percent to 0.56 percent for a second day. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)